PHOTOS: Temple SJP marches down Broad Street in solidarity with Palestinians

The group marched down Broad Street to join a larger rally in Center City.

Updated 11/18 at 7:01 p.m.

Temple’s Students for Justice in Palestine marched through Main Campus and down North Broad Street Friday to show solidarity with the Palestinians amid the latest Israel-Hamas war.

On Oct. 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people and led to the taking of roughly 240 hostages, The Associated Press reported.

Approximately 11,500 Palestinians have died as result of the war, The Associated Press reported. An additional 2,700 have been reported missing.

The group marched to join a larger rally in Center City. This demonstration comes one day after dozens of students, faculty members, and community members showed their solidarity with Israel at the Bell Tower.

Here’s how events unfolded on Friday:

PABLO ROUCO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The demonstration began at the Bell Tower, where several people were seen waving Palestinian flags as they listened to speakers.

The march began on Temple’s campus, as the demonstrators walked from the Bell Tower towards Broad Street.

The demonstrators used the southern lanes of traffic to make their way down North Broad Street.

Heading the march is a banner saying “OCCUPATION IS THE SOURCE of VIOLENCE… END THE OCCUPATION” with a Palestinian flag shown behind it.

The demonstration marched South down North Broad Street and made its way towards City Hall.