PHOTOS: TUPD cheers for health care workers during shift change

Temple University Police Department joined a growing list of law enforcement agencies across the country in celebrating health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic today.

Approximately 20 uniformed officers stood outside the entrance of Temple University Hospital, cheering, clapping and turning on their sirens as workers walked in during the evening shift change around 7 p.m.

“It’s just so amazing the work that the medical teams are doing here at Temple Hospital,” said Charlie Leone, the director of Campus Safety Services. “They’re literally saving lives every day.”

“The least we can do is show our appreciation and the love that we have for them, who take care of us every day,” Leone added. “We just want them to be healthy and safe.”

Across the country, cities and towns have adopted a daily ritual of cheering for their health care workers, ringing bells and banging pots and pans to show their support, the Wall Street Journal reported. In Boston, New York, San Jose and other cities, police departments have joined in the applause.