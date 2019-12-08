Poor shooting and turnovers lead to Temple Men’s Basketball’s first home loss

Temple shot just 9.5 percent from three range and turned the ball over 19 times in the 10 point loss.

With one minute, nine seconds left in the game senior guard Quinton Rose stood at halfcourt with his head in his hands after over-throwing junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis on a full-court pass.



Temple men’s basketball (6-2) turned the ball over 19 times and shot 2-for-21 from three-point range in its 64-54 loss at home against the University of Missouri (5-4) on Saturday night.



When Rose overthrew Pierre-Louis, the Owls were trailing the Tigers 59-54. On the ensuing possession, Tigers’ sophomore guard Xavier Pinson made a wide-open layup extending their lead to 61-54.



”We got the shots we wanted,” Rose said. “Our shooters just didn’t, myself included, we didn’t make shots. So that won’t happen too many times. We’ll just get in the gym, get that fixed.”

Temple didn’t feel like Missouri did anything special on defense, coach Aaron McKie said.



The Owls shot 0-for-10 from three-point range in the first half. Their first three-pointer came with 15 minutes and 14 seconds remaining in the second half when redshirt-junior guard Monty Scott received a pass in the left corner before draining the shot.



Rose air-balled a three-pointer which could have made it a one-possession match with one minute and 42 seconds remaining in the game, bringing the Owls down 59-54.



Junior forward De’Vondre Perry leads the Owls in three-point shooting this season but missed his only attempt from three-point range against the Tigers.



Rose finished the game 0-for-7 from three-point range and is shooting 27.5 percent from three for the season.



“How you create those three-point shots is by getting penetration and collapsing the defense and then kicking it out,” McKie said. “I don’t think we did a consistent job of doing that. And just our timing was off. We would get in there and we would get ourselves stuck.”



Temple’s defense forced 14 turnovers and held the Tigers to just 8-of-29 shooting from three-point range.



Temple’s next game is on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at home against Saint Joseph’s.

