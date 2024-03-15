Preview: Temple takes on Charlotte in conference quarterfinals

The last time Temple Men’s Basketball won multiple conference tournament games was in 2010 — exactly one conference and two head coaches ago. However, Temple beat UTSA and Southern Methodist in the 2024 American Athletic Conference tournament, earning their first win against a team at the top of the standings.

Temple’s offense has been on a roll, and its game against the sixth-seeded Mustangs was no different. The Owls shot 51 percent from the field, marking the fifth time they’ve shot better than 40 percent in the last six games.

“Our main message since we’ve gotten here is to get better everyday,” said Temple head coach Adam Fisher. “That’s always been our goal. I think we got better [since the first round]. We just keep sticking together. This group is together. That’s all we’re trying to do — we want to get better.”

The Owls still have to win three games in as many days to claim their first AAC crown, starting with third-seeded Charlotte, a team they narrowly lost to on Feb. 11. Here’s what to know before the teams tip off on March 15 at 9 p.m.

WHO’D HAVE THOUGHT?

The Owls were on a 10-game losing streak from Jan. 10 to Feb. 15, and while they played opponents tough, they never could close out games. However, Temple gained momentum after snapping its losing streak against UTSA on Feb. 18, winning six of its last eight games.

The Owls played well at the end of the regular season but only beat teams at the bottom of the standings. It was hard to see how Temple would survive past the second round.

Somehow, Temple has reached day three, and it’s not done.

The Owls set season-highs in field goal and three-point percentage, blocks and tied a season-high in steals against SMU. They shot 51 percent from the field, went 9-18 from three, had eight blocks and added 14 steals.

“I thought everybody played a part in [the win],” Fisher said. “We needed everybody. Certain nights, certain guys will step up, and that’s what our team is about. Being together throughout, and doing it for a full 40 [minutes].”

It wasn’t always easy. Temple went down by 10 points seven minutes into the first half against SMU but responded by chipping at SMU’s lead before the second half. The Owls shot 53 percent from the field and nearly 56 percent from three-point range in the second half, which was easily their best performance yet.

Guards Hysier Miller and Shane Dezonie and forward Steve Settle III stepped up when it mattered against the Mustangs. The three combined for 47 of Temple’s 75 points and shot a combined 17-26.

The Owls are playing their best basketball at the right time, but that wasn’t news for Fisher. He has focused on preparing for the postseason since the team’s first practice.

“Everybody wants to play their best in March,” Fisher said. “We had a quote the first day of practice. It was, ‘Begin with the end in mind.’ You wanna continue to get better and do your best, and now you’re seeing us come together.”

Shane Dezonie drives to the paint during Temple’s Feb. 11 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

ON CHARLOTTE

Simply put, Charlotte has been dominant in its first season as a full member of the AAC. The 49ers finished below .500 in Conference USA play in 2023 but stepped up this year, losing just five games and ending the regular season by winning their final two games.

Their five losses this season came against one-seed South Florida, formerly nationally-ranked Memphis, SMU and Tulsa. Otherwise, Charlotte has dominated everyone in its path.

The 49ers have excelled on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second in the conference in scoring defense and third in three-point defense. They’ve also done well with ending possessions, grabbing 32 defensive rebounds per game.

Charlotte shut Temple down for most of the teams’ only matchup, halting the Owls’ second-half comeback for a 73-70 win. Guard Matteo Picarelli missed a game-tying three at the buzzer in the midst of Temple’s historic losing streak.

Guard Lu’Cye Patterson, Charlotte’s leading scorer, had 22 points on 50 percent shooting, and two other 49ers had more than 10 points. Patterson averages more than 14 points per game but can be streaky, scoring above 15 points in three of Charlotte’s last five games while scoring two and zero points in the other two.

Forward Igor Milicic Jr. and center Dishon Jackson both average double-digit points out of the front court, which could be a dangerous matchup for Temple. The Owls lack the size necessary to guard the post, but they could find other ways to get stops.

Milicic had 11 points when the two teams last met, and Jackson had 15 on 70 percent shooting. Both had 11 rebounds.

Settle played well against SMU, but he may have a tougher time matching up in the post. His biggest strength on defense is closing out on shots and taking away space, but he tends to get moved when guarding in the paint. The Owls may need to have people swarm the ball to help out.

Charlotte may be the favorite, but Temple has been a scrappy team this month. The 49ers could have their hands full with the Owls, who seem to have all the momentum in the world. Conversely, Temple needs to lock in for 40 minutes against Charlotte to have a chance in the semifinals.

SPOILER ALERT

Declan Landis, Sports Editor: “We already mentioned it — who would’ve thought? Temple struggled all season, but the Owls have flipped a switch and now look more dangerous than ever.

Unfortunately for them, the Owls will face one of the strongest contenders left in the field: Charlotte. The 49ers have been a juggernaut, but they’ve had a lot of time off entering this game. They will start out slowly in the first half but pick up the pace in the second, and the Owls will be left behind, ending this magical run.”

Charlotte wins 67-62.

Johnny Zawislak, Assistant Sports Editor: “Temple has played its two best games of the season against UTSA and SMU, and they’re doing it at just the right time. They’ve continued to prove people wrong with how far they’ve made it — including myself.

The Owls have played with confidence and looked completely different than just a month ago. The offense will have to continue to shoot at its uncharacteristically efficient level to keep their unexpected playoff run alive, but I believe they can.”

Temple wins 69-65.

Ryan Mack, Assistant Sports Editor: “The biggest slight on this team has been its inability to finish games. The Owls have proved those claims wrong by finishing off UTSA and following that up with their best 40-minutes of basketball all season.

I doubted this team in the first two games, but they have a chance to win if they can keep up with the 49ers like they did in their first matchup. The offense has found its stride, and the defense will have to contain Patterson to have a chance. But, I believe it’s possible.”

Temple wins 76-74.

Jaison Nieves, Sports Social Media Manager: “Temple has continued to reach new levels, and the team is a scrappy one that does whatever it takes to win. But, I think the Owls’ good fortune will run out.

Charlotte is defensively sound, and too much needs to click for Temple to pull out a win. The Owls’ consistency has been an issue, and this is where it finally catches up with them. I do believe Temple will keep things close and fight to the end.”

Charlotte wins 70-66.