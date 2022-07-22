Rachel Rebouché named new Temple law school dean

Temple University named Rachel Rebouché the new dean of the Beasley School of Law Thursday, wrote Gregory Mandel, provost and senior vice president, in an email to the Temple community.

“I am honored and delighted to be named dean of Temple Law School,” Rebouché wrote in an announcement. “The members of our community — our faculty, staff and students — are passionate about social justice, advocacy, and are deeply committed to the rule of law. I am so proud to be dean of a law school with people and programs that inculcate these important values.”

Rebouché has served as interim dean of the law school since August 2021 when Mandel transitioned from the role to serve as provost. Prior to working as interim dean, Rebouché was Beasley’s associate dean for research. She is a reproductive law scholar and specializes in family and health law, having served as an associate director of adolescent health programs at the National Partnership for Women & Families and as a Women’s Law and Public Policy Fellow at the National Women’s Law Center.

Prior to attending Harvard Law School, Rebouche worked as a researcher for the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission and the Human Rights Centre at Queen’s University Belfast. After law school, Rebouche served as a clerk for the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

Rebouché is also an author and edited a volume of the Feminist Judgement Series called Feminist Judgement: Family Law Opinions Rewritten, which discusses the feminist perspective on family law cases.