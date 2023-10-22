Register to vote ahead of November’s local elections

Oct. 23 is the last day to register to vote in time for the Nov. 7 municipal elections in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania.

Tomorrow is the last day to register to vote in time for the Nov. 7 general municipal election, which will determine who will hold some of the most significant local positions in Pennsylvania.

Philadelphians will vote for the city’s next mayor in addition to making their voices heard on a ballot measure, the city commissioner and controller races, City Council elections and more. Across Pennsylvania, seats on various state courts, including the state Supreme Court, are on the ballot.

While voters will not be determining the next President or United States Senator this November, the seemingly smaller offices on the ballot hold a significant impact on the day-to-day lives of Philadelphians and Pennsylvanians.

The Editorial Board urges Temple students, employees and community members to register to vote if they haven’t already to ensure they have a say in who is representing them and informing local policy decisions.

To register to vote, individuals should register in the county of their permanent residence. Pennsylvanians can register using this online application or by mailing or delivering this application to their county election office. Any questions can be directed to 877-868-3772.

Additionally, Pennsylvania residents who are obtaining new or renewed driver’s licenses or PennDOT ID cards are eligible to vote and will automatically be taken through the voter registration process.

Pennsylvanians can also check their voter registration status on this page.

Voter turnout is historically lower during off-year elections, even though local offices have a direct influence on an individual’s community. Mayors, city council members and school boards can affect property taxes, the development of schools and buildings and other city priorities, according to the League of Women Voters.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has ruled on significant issues in recent years including reproductive rights, mask mandates and election policy, Spotlight PA reported.

Given the weight of local offices’ responsibilities, the Temple community should ensure they are registered to vote so they can make their voices heard in circumstances that will directly impact them.