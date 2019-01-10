Report: Temple football expected to hire NIU’s Rod Carey as coach

From 2012-18, Rod Carey led Northern Illinois University to two Mid-American Conference championships, but the team went 0-6 in bowl games.

UPDATE at 2:16 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2019

Temple University will announce former Northern Illinois University coach Rod Carey as its next football coach at a press conference at 4 p.m. on Friday.



Temple is replacing Manny Diaz, who returned to the University of Miami to take the Hurricanes’ head job less than three weeks after the Owls announced him as their coach.



The Owls’ coaching position originally became vacant when former coach Geoff Collins left for Georgia Tech after two seasons at Temple. Collins posted a 15-10 record, led the Owls to a Gasparilla Bowl win in 2017 and coached the team to a berth in the 2018 Independence Bowl against Duke University.



Carey became NIU’s coach before the Orange Bowl in the 2012 season. Under Carey, the Huskies have posted a 52-30 record, won two Mid-American Conference championships and played in the conference title game four times.



In 2018, NIU won the MAC title and played in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Huskies’ 52-23 loss to Marshall University dropped Carey’s record to 0-6 in bowls.



By leading NIU to the 2018 MAC championship game, Carey earned a one-year extension on his contract that would have kept him with the Huskies through June 2023 had he decided to stay at NIU.



Carey, 47, began his career in 1998 as a graduate assistant at the University of Minnesota. He then worked as the University of Wisconsin-Stout’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2000-06.



In 2007, Carey served as Illinois State University’s offensive line coach and then moved to North Dakota State University in the same capacity from 2008-10.



Carey has been at Northern Illinois since 2011. In his first season, he coached the offensive line. Carey received a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2012 and took over the program later that season after former coach Dave Doeren left for North Carolina State University.



During the first coaching search, Temple reportedly targeted candidates with defensive backgrounds. Including Diaz, Temple interviewed at least five defensive-focused candidates during the first interview process, FootballScoop reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.