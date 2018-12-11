Report: Temple interviews three new candidates for football coach

University of Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, Texas A&M University defensive coordinator Mike Elko and interim coach Ed Foley have interviewed for the job, according to reports.

University of Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz interviewed for the Temple University football coach position on Monday, the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday.



Texas A&M University defensive coordinator Mike Elko and interim coach Ed Foley have also interviewed for the job, the Inquirer reported.



Foley will coach the Owls in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He has been at Temple for 11 seasons as an assistant and coached the Military Bowl in 2016.



Elko is in his first season at Texas A&M. He spent the 2017 season at the University of Notre Dame. The Aggies are tied for the 15th-best red zone defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision.



Diaz has coached one of the best defenses in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season. The Hurricanes are ranked second in total defense. They lead the FBS in fewest passing yards allowed, tackles for loss and third-down defense.



When Diaz was hired at Miami in January 2016, he inherited a defense that ranked 69th in total defense. The Hurricanes ranked 20th in his first season.



Temple is seeking to hire its fourth coach since 2010.

