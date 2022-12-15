Reynolds out 6-8 weeks after thumb surgery

Temple Men’s Basketball sophomore forward Jamille Reynolds will miss 6-8 weeks after successful surgery on his right thumb.

The game in which Reynolds suffered the injury is unknown.

“We wish Jamille all the best in his recovery,” said Owls’ head coach Aaron McKie. “He has been an impact player for us this season, leading the team in rebounding and providing us a strong presence inside.”

The six-foot 11 forward transferred to Temple after playing two seasons at the University of Central Florida. He currently leads the Owls in rebounding with 6.3 per game while also ranking third on the team in points with 11.1 per game. His 60 percent field goal percentage is also the sixth highest in the American Athletic Conference.

The Owls expect Reynolds to make a full recovery and return to the team prior to the conference tournament in March.