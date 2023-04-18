Seniors take on 2023 Maxi’s 30-day challenge

During April, the Class of 2023 is using Maxi’s challenge to bond and reflect on their time as Owls.

Lan Tran and Arden Guilfoil were looking for more opportunities to spend time together before graduation and Maxi’s announced their 2023 30-day challenge was the perfect opportunity they were looking for.

“I told Lan that we should go to Maxis more often, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity,” said Guilfoil, a senior nursing major.

For the second year, seniors were challenged to make at least one purchase at Maxi’s Pizzas, Subs and Bar for the entire month of April, excluding Easter Sunday. Those who complete the challenge will receive a Maxi’s Class of 2023 T-shirt and have their photo hung on the bar’s 30 day challenge hall of fame wall.

This year, between 200 and 300 students started the challenge; as of April 17, there are only about 100 students remaining.

Those participating received a punch card at the beginning of April and can purchase any item to be marked off for that day. Aside from the prize, students participate to make memories and enjoy their last month at Temple.

The challenge started last year as a way for seniors to get involved before graduation.

Last year, about 75 seniors completed the challenge, said John Wileczek, a junior risk management and insurance major and bouncer at Maxi’s.

“​​It was just a unique way to kind of get the seniors involved in the last month of the classes they get a nice picture together at the end of the year and they get a T-shirt and then the picture gets hung up on the wall for forever pretty much here at Maxi’s,” Wileczek said.

Instead of making a quick trip every day, Tran and Guilfoil have used the challenge as an opportunity to spend time with friends before their final semester comes to a close.

“We wouldn’t hang out every day for this long if it wasn’t for that challenge, so it’s been nice because, like Lan said earlier, it gives us an excuse to get out of the house and hang out with our friends, because, again, once we graduate, like we’re all gonna go home and start our jobs and so we’re not gonna be able to spend, you know, maybe a couple of hours together each day,” Guilfoil said.

Throughout their time at Temple, Tran and Guilfoil have enjoyed going to Maxi’s because of its laid back atmosphere and customer base of mostly students.

“They have themed nights every night and like deals so I think that’s cool and you are surrounded by people your age and it’s not just like a variety of people which we don’t really get like when we go to the bars in Center City,” said Tran, a senior nursing major.

Lan and Arden are aware that the cost of the challenge is larger than the value of the reward, but are grateful for the opportunity to make memories before graduation, they said.

“This will be the most expensive T-shirt I think I own,” Guilfoil said.

Kolton Nullmeyer, a senior criminal justice major, also started the challenge because he wanted a way to spend time with his friends before graduating.

“Some of my friends were gonna do it, I just figured it’d be a fun way to end my senior year,” Nullmeyer said.

Nullmeyer and his friends typically go to Maxi’s because of its convenient location on Main Campus, he said.

In addition to the 30-day challenge, Maxi’s is a stop on the 2023 Temple Senior Bar Crawl, which includes several bars on and near Main Campus, on May 6.