Sept. 1: Back to Normal?

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

After a year of primarily virtual learning, many Temple students began taking in-person classes for the first time since the pandemic began. Features editor Sam Sullivan tells us how they felt about returning to campus and if they feel safe.

The Temple Owls prepare to begin their college football season after an odd year riddled with schedule changes due to COVID-19. Sports editor Isabella DiAmore tells how they’re preparing for their season opener against Rutgers along with previewing new Owls looking to leave their mark.