The Temple News has been a voice for the Temple community since 1921. News editor Fallon Roth and assistant news editor Monica Constable talk about the history and evolution of The Temple News throughout its

The Temple News has been a voice for the Temple community since 1921. News editor Fallon Roth and assistant news editor Monica Constable talk about the history and evolution of The Temple News throughout its century-long history.

In 2004, Ben and Natalie Watanabe, both staff members at The Temple News, fell in love while working together at the paper. Assistant features editor Matt Aquino talks about how the couple, now married, formed their bond at The Temple News.