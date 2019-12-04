Seven Owls named to AAC All-Conference Teams; Temple Football player named Defensive Player of the Year

Defensive end Quincy Roche made it to the All-Conference First team and was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

The American Athletic Conference announced its All-Conference First and Second teams on Wednesday. Seven Temple players were named to the All-Conference Teams.



Redshirt-junior defensive lineman Quincy Roche, redshirt-junior offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, senior linebacker Shaun Bradley and redshirt-sophomore Ifeanyi Maijeh were named to the First Team.



Senior linebacker Sam Franklin, redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Jadan Blue and graduate offensive lineman Jovahn Fair were named to the Second Team.



Roche not only made it to the conference’s First team, but was also named the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.



“Just staying the course,” Roche said. “I had a couple of obstacles during the middle of the season. It’s just about staying the course, believing in yourself and taking care of business.”



Roche hasn’t had time to consider whether or not he will enter the upcoming 2020 NFL draft, he said.



After recording only eight tackles, one tackle for loss and zero sacks last season, Maijeh recorded 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this season.



Bradley has been named to the First Team for the second straight season. He led the team in this season with 79 tackles while recording eight tackles for loss.



“[Being named to the First Team] means a lot, Bradley said. “Coming out of high school I didn’t have much … it means a lot to me my hard work is paying off.”



Bradley has accepted an invitation to the in the NFLPA All-Star Game in Pasadena, California on Jan. 18, he said.



This was Hennessy’s first time being named to an All-Conference First Team.



“I definitely think I improved this year, Hennessy said. “Specifically, I would say in the run game. I had more impact blocks. More finishing blocks.”



After redshirting last season, Blue broke multiple records this season. He holds the team’s single-season record in receptions with 87 and the team’s single-season record for receiving yards with 975.



Blue will have a chance to become Temple’s first receiver to record 1,000 yards in a season during the team’s upcoming bowl game.



“I always thought it would be possible, but I didn’t know it would come so fast,” Blue said. “It kinda came quicker than I would have thought. I always knew I capable of doing that.”



Franklin recorded 61 total tackles this season, 7.5 tackles for loss and one interception which he returned for a touchdown against Connecticut on Nov. 30.



“It is a great feeling,” Franklin said. I feel like I strive for the first team but any team is a blessing. It shows my work didn’t go unnoticed.”



Fair played 12 games this season and was named Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year by Temple Athletics.



Temple’s bowl game will be announced on Sunday.

