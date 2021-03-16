Soca shines at small bookstore

On Saturday, Harriett’s Bookshop hosted the Soca Sidewalk Sale in honor of their one-year anniversary of opening.

16 March 2021 and community, Multimedia, Multimedia, Web Exclusives
A dancer from the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble performs outside of Harriett’s Bookshop during their Soca Sidewalk Sale on March 14. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Harriett’s Bookshop hosted a Soca Sidewalk Sale in Fishtown to celebrate its one year of business.

Matt Murray

Assistant Multimedia Editor 2020-2021 Major: Film Minor: Philosophy Also, a petsitter!

Courtney Regan

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*