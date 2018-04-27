Owls set program sprint medley relay record at Penn Relays

UPDATE at 7:37 p.m. on April 27

Temple participated in its second day of competition at the 124th Penn Relays on Friday at Franklin Field.

Sophomore sprinter and hurdler Ebonee Jackson, freshman sprinter Mallorie Smith, freshman hurdler Sydney Williams and sophomore distance runner Millie Howard ran in the sprint medley relay championships, which is a 1,600-meter race where two people run 200-meter legs, one athlete runs 400 meters and the final racer runs 800 meters.

Temple completed the race in 3:54.53 to finish sixth overall out of 23 teams. The team set a new program record, surpassing the time of 3:56.77 in 2015. On Friday, the Owls finished 9.48 seconds behind first-place Clemson University.

Jackson also ran in the 100-meter hurdle heats. She finished in 13.91 seconds to place fourth in her heat and 10th out of 23 runners.

The top two runners in each of the three heats and the next three fastest runners overall advanced to Saturday’s championship. Jackson missed the finals by 0.3 seconds.

Freshman jumper Aisha Brown is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s high jump championship. Temple will also run in the 4×800 relay.