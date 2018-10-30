South Street Fall PumpkinFest brings Halloween festivities to Society Hill

The South Street Headhouse District hosted its annual Fall PumpkinFest under the Headhouse Shambles on 2nd Street near Lombard Street on Saturday. The event included costume contests, face painting, a pumpkin pie eating contest, mini golf and a hay bale maze.

“It’s nice to have something in the neighborhood where the kids can do lots of activities, do crafts and get to enjoy the Halloween season,” said Society Hill resident Reynelle Staley, 42.

The event also included acts from children’s performers like Mystique the Magician and Rebel Rabbit, while local band The Cheddar Boys performed bluegrass music. Philadelphia Brewing Company and Old Pine Community Center helped orchestrate the festival, at which the movies “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” and the “Incredibles 2” were promoted.

Germantown resident Justin Reaves, 26, attended the event with his 6-year-old daughter Nalaya.

“I like how different vendors made a lot of different activities,” he said.

Despite some rain throughout the day, event producer Mark Beyerle said the event ran smoothly after being moved to cover under the Shambles.