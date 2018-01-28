Stabbing on Gratz leaves man in critical condition

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest during an argument.

Students were sent a TU Alert on Saturday night around 11 p.m. to report an assault on Gratz Street near Montgomery Avenue.

Temple Police confirmed that the man, who was not affiliated with Temple, engaged in an argument with another man. The man was stabbed in the chest by the other male and was taken to Temple University Hospital. He remains in critical condition, Executive Director of Campus Safety Charlie Leone said.

Though Temple Police does not have a detailed description of the suspect, he is described as a 6-foot man who was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Witnesses were taken in by Philadelphia Police for interviews.