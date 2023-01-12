Stephanie Ives to serve as interim vice president of student affairs

Ives arrived at Temple in 2008 and has overseen numerous student organizations, including Student Activities and New Student and Family Programs.

Stephanie Ives, associate vice president and dean of students, has been appointed as interim vice president of student affairs following the passing of Theresa Powell, vice president for student affairs, last week, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel in an email to Temple students Wednesday.

“As we continue to offer support and care to each other in the wake of Dr. Powell’s passing, I know Dr. Ives will serve as a source of strength and stability during these challenging times,” Mandel wrote.

Ives began working for Temple in 2008 after working as the director of strategic initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania for nine years and as a health educator at the University of Arizona for four years. At Temple, Ives has overseen multiple student organizations, including Student Activities, Temple Student Government, New Student and Family Programs and Tuttleman Counseling Services, Mandel wrote.

Ives has also served as the chair of Temple’s President’s task force, addressing behaviors of students who live off-campus and worked as the principal investigator on numerous federal grants.

“The values and vision that Dr. Powell emphasized — to offer steadfast support to all students as they take their individual paths to becoming their best selves — remain at the heart of student affairs,” Mandel wrote. “I want to acknowledge Dr. Ives for her unwavering professionalism and leadership throughout her time at Temple, but in particular, over the last several weeks.”