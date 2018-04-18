Strong goalkeeping helps Temple lacrosse beat Vanderbilt

Temple has rebounded from its three-game losing streak with back-to-back wins.

The Owls (9-6, 4-3 Big East Conference) beat Vanderbilt University, 10-5, on Wednesday afternoon at Howarth Field. Vanderbilt (8-7, 3-4 Big East) went 0-for-6 on free-position shots.

Sophomore goalkeeper Maryn Lowell made 14 saves in 60 minutes. She made 11 stops in the second half.

Temple scored two goals with a man advantage. With seven minutes, 32 seconds left in the first half, junior midfielder Amber Lambeth scored off an assist from junior midfielder Molly Luderitz. Lambeth’s goal gave Temple a 5-1 lead.

The Owls took a 6-2 lead into halftime after senior attacker Toni Yuko scored with 3:34 left in the first half off an assist from freshman midfielder Jen Rodzewich. Yuko now has seven goals in the past two games after her six-goal outing in Temple’s 18-5 victory against Butler University on Saturday in Indiana.

Senior attacker Kira Gensler scored twice on free-position shots. Sophomore midfielder Maddie Gebert scored three times and now has 26 goals on the season. Lambeth and freshman midfielder Jackie Cerchio each scored twice.

On defense, senior Nicole Latgis caused five of Vanderbilt’s 21 turnovers. Latgis also collected a team-high nine ground balls. Sophomore defender Kara Nakrasius and Latgis combined for seven of the Owls’ eight draw controls.

Temple’s next game is on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the road against Villanova (7-7, 2-5 Big East).