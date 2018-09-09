Students write words of encouragement for survivors

Students wrote more than 200 notes with words of encouragement and support toward sexual assault and sexual violence survivors on Friday.



The post-it notes include phrases like “stay strong,” “you’re not alone,” and “you are loved.” Temple Student Government, Temple’s It’s On Us campaign, and Student Activists Against Sexual Assault hosted the event as a part of Temple University’s second annual Sexual Assault Prevention Week.



Members of the fraternity Iota Nu Delta joined the organizations at the event in order to get students and other members of Greek life involved.



“We got an email from TSG about the event and we reached out because we wanted to get involved,” said Moobi Ansari, a member of IND and senior political science major. “Our fraternity is just trying to call out all the other fraternities and sororities to get them to sign and support.”



Gabrielle Widjaja, a freshman biology major who contributed a sticky note, said she was excited by the idea that she could “make people feel happy.”



“I feel like people need to feel support because I know sometimes you can feel alone in this world and everyone is against you,” Widjaja said. “If people see all these messages from people they don’t even know, they’ll feel stronger.”



The sticky notes will be organized in the shape of a Temple “T” and hung in the TSG office until they can be relocated to a more public space.



TSG Vice President of External Affairs Cameron Kaczor said she believes the event was a perfect way to get students involved at the end of Sexual Assault Prevention Week.



“I think this is a nice way to cap off the week and be supportive and encouraging,” Kaczor said. “I’m really happy with the turnout.”



Sexual Assault Prevention Week will end with a speech by TSG Vice President of Services Trent Reardon and It’s On Us President Shira Freiman at halftime during Saturday’s home football game.

