Teaching assistant charged with threatening Temple’s medical school

A doctoral student who allegedly threatened the Lewis Katz School of Medicine on Oct. 24 was charged with making terroristic threats at a hearing on Oct. 26, according to court documents.

Bernadette Boffice, who is also a teaching assistant at the school, allegedly made a “threatening” post on social media on Thursday evening and was arrested Friday morning, wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News.

The public defender’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The medical school canceled classes on Friday after being made aware of the threat. The university issued an all-clear around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

“Temple takes the security of its community seriously and is taking appropriate security measures to protect its community and address the individual’s actions in accordance with university policy,” Betzner wrote.

Temple police had deemed the threat “credible” but did not close Temple University Hospital or other buildings on the Health Sciences Campus, Betzner said on Friday.

The 24-year-old is also awaiting a trial for stalking and verbal harassment charges, according to court documents, though it is unclear if the alleged crimes are related.