Temple alumnus moves business to Fashion District

While David Silver was an undergraduate at Temple University, many local artists approached him to perform in his basement concert venue he ran with his friend William Toms.

“That was kind of an awakening moment because I realized that people really need this stuff and we weren’t the only ones struggling,” said Silver, a 2013 advertising alumnus.

They realized local artists were spending absurd amounts of money on studio and venue time, and wanted to solve the problem.

Now, they run Resources for Every Creator, a company that connects creative entrepreneurs with studio time, green screens and creative coaching. The company is now moving into the city’s newly-opened Fashion District Philadelphia on Market and 9th streets, where their store will open in December.

The new facility will not only target musical artists but also offer resources and features catered to other creative entrepreneurs, like videographers, photographers and dancers, Silver said. The site features green screens, a dance studio, a podcasting studio sponsored by WXPN, a public radio station, and a 200-seat event space from Live Nation, an entertainment company.

Their North Philadelphia facility, located on 9th Street near Dauphin, is shutting down as they transition to their new space.

“We wanted to intentionally design a space that would serve the creative economy in a more holistic fashion,” Toms said.

After running their basement music venue, Silver and Toms realized artists would rather pursue careers in cities like Los Angeles or New York due to the lack of resources in Philadelphia, they said.

“We knew Philadelphia was rich in opportunity,” Silver said. “We knew we could help these artists connect with their communities. We just thought there could be a better structure in place to help these creators.”

The company currently works with around 500 creatives and has a waitlist for an additional 500 clients once their Fashion District facility opens. They will offer a $49 basic membership fee each month for access to various parts of the facility.

They also have a partnership with Temple Alumni Association to provide students and alumni 10 percent off a REC membership. The university will plan events at the downtown facility, Silver said.

Riley Polis, a videographer, has used REC for the past three years to grow his independent music label Highest Basement Collective.

“They really opened up the door for us and gave us the ability to get anything we really wanted done,” Polis said. “If you have any type of idea in your head and you walk out of that building without accomplishing it, it’s on you because all the resources are available for you in that building.”

In the coming months, the company plans to fundraise to open sites in Austin, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

Toms is confident that the new Philadelphia site will benefit creators in a way that allows them to grow in resources and the quality of their work.

“Our space will breed confidence among creators,” he added. “Our space will be a symbol and a flag to show that it is possible for anyone to pursue their creative endeavors.”