Temple announces $1 million in mental health and wellness initiatives

The strategies were created by Temple’s Task Force on Mental Health and Wellness, which was established last February.

Temple University will create a new Health and Well-being Division and dedicate $1 million to mental health and wellness, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel in an email to the Temple community Monday.

These funds will be used for hiring additional counselors, supporting and retaining current counselors and aiding the growth of mental health services.

The new strategies are based on recommendations from the university’s Task Force on Mental Health and Wellness. The task force, established by President Jason Wingard last February, is made up of students, faculty and staff. They made recommendations in three areas including culture and climate, services and support and administration.

The university will establish a Health and Well-being Division, which will combine Student and Employee Health Services, Tuttleman Counseling Services and the Wellness Resource Center under one organizational structure, Mandel wrote.

Mark Denys, senior director of health services, will lead the new division in a new role of associate vice provost for health and well-being.

Additionally, Temple will also develop a dedicated location for counseling on the Health Sciences Campus, and the Wellness Resource Center will expand its services to employees, Mandel wrote.

Mandel reminded the Temple community of recent improvements to the university’s health and well-being strategy, including initial counseling consultation appointments within two days of a student’s request, and more flexible hours and appointment options for students.

“With these recommendations at top of mind, we are moving forward with changes and strategies that will incorporate a culture of wellness into the fabric of our community,” Mandel added.