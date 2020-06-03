Temple Athletic Director leaves for same job at Boston College

Patrick Kraft served as Temple’s Athletic Director for five seasons before leaving for the Eagles.

Temple University Athletic Director Patrick Kraft is leaving Temple to become the Athletic Director at Boston College in Newton, Massachusetts. Kraft spent five years as Temple’s athletic director after serving as the Deputy Director of Athletics for two years.



Temple University President Richard Englert wrote he was “sadden” by the news of Kraft leaving for Boston College in a statement.



“Pat has been extraordinarily successful in his seven years here and Temple athletics has been run with enthusiasm and integrity, making us all proud Owls,” he wrote.



In 2015, Kraft oversaw Temple football when they started the season 7-0 and played host to ESPN’s College Gameday when they matched up against Notre Dame University at Lincoln Financial Field. The game sold out and was ABC’s highest-rated college football game in Philadelphia.



During his tenure, Temple’s athletes earned a number of academic achievements.

Student-athletes had a record nine consecutive semesters with a combined GPA of 3.10 or higher and a record 15 straight semesters above at least a 3.0.



“We are grateful to Pat for all that he has done,” Englert wrote in the statement. “I wish Pat, Betsy, and their wonderful family every success in their new phase of their lives. But wherever they go, they will always be members of the Temple family.”



Kraft agreed to stay with Temple through July 1 to help with the transition to a new Athletic Director, according to the statement.

