Temple Campus Recreation suspends club sports for the fall semester

All club sports have been suspended for the Fall 2020 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email from Campus Recreation sent to club officers Wednesday.

“We know this will not be a popular decision,” wrote Jay Gallagher, associate director of programs, in the email. “However we feel that it is the most prudent decision as to help meet the University’s goal ensuring safe conditions in University spaces.”

Campus Recreation will offer different programming for club officers and participants including officer training, fitness training and other programs to “fill the void,” according to the email.

Campus Recreation is working with the university to open facilities for the fall semester, according to a Frequently Asked Questions page. Facilities will follow all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local governments when students return to campus.

Campus Recreation believes club sports will be able to return starting January 2021, according to the email.

