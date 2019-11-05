Temple cross country finishes in the top-three in conference championship

The men’s team finished second, while the women’s team finished third.

Temple University men’s and women’s cross country finished in the top three at the American Athletic Conference championship in Memphis on Friday.



The men’s team finished in second place for the second consecutive year. Tulsa took home the championship for the sixth consecutive year.



Redshirt-senior Harry Powell led the Owls with a 10th place finish. Powell finished with a time of 24 minutes, 28.9 seconds and earned All-Conference honors.



Seniors Zach Seiger and Kevin Lapsansky finished right behind Powell with 11th and 12th place finishes, respectively. Seiger finished with a time of 24 minutes, 29.4 seconds, while Lapsanky finished in 24 minutes, 30 seconds. Both Seiger and Lapsanky earned earned All-Conference honors. Lapsansky is the first men’s cross country runner in program history to earn All-Conference honors three times.



The women’s team finished in third place. Tulsa and Wichita State earned the top two spots.



Senior Grace Moore led the Owls with a sixth place finish after finishing with a time of 20 minutes, 48.3 seconds — her best performance at a conference championship. Moore also earned All-Conference honors for the first time in her career.



Junior Michelle Joyce also earned All-Conference honors after finishing in 15th place with a time of 21 minutes, 15 seconds.



Senior Millie Howard finished right behind Joyce for 16th place. Howard only trailed four seconds behind Joyce.



Shockers junior Winny Koskei repeated as individual champion after winning at last year’s championship.



The men’s and women’s teams will both race in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Nov. 15.

