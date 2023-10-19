Temple dismantled in shutout by Tulsa

The Owls could not handle the press-heavy Golden Hurricane defense, recording its sixth straight shutout loss.

Temple Women’s Soccer (2-11-3, 0-7 American Athletic Conference) lost on the road to Tulsa (3-7-5, 1-1-4 AAC) 5-0 Thursday afternoon. This is the Owls’ sixth straight shutout loss and their 10th of the season.

KEY MOMENTS

In the third minute, Tulsa midfielder Kayla Fernandez scored off with assists from midfielder Piper Szafranski and forward Jordan Frederick. Tulsa took an early 1-0 lead and built momentum from there.

10 minutes later, Fredrick positioned the ball to the middle and gave Szafranski an opportunity to sneak the ball in the net past Temple goalkeeper Taylor Vecchione. Though she got a hand on it, Vecchione could not make the save, and Tulsa went up 2-0.

In the 58th minute, Frederick fired a shot, and Owls defender Phoebe Hollin attempted to defend it. Hollin deflected the ball into the Owls’ goal and extended the Golden Hurricane’s lead to 3-0.

Tulsa went up 4-0 in the 64th minute after midfielder Maggie SymSmith scored off a corner kick.

Four minutes later, Golden Hurricane forward Leah Diaz weaved around several defenders and kicked the ball above Vecchione for Tulsa’s fifth and final goal.

THE NUMBERS

The Owls had just five shots in the first half and 12 by the end of the game, primarily due to heavy pressure from the Golden Hurricane.

Frederick and defender Madison Tokarchik led Tulsa with five shots each, while defender/midfielder Beky Myers led Temple with three.

While the Owls were unable to get rhythm from the offense, Vecchione played the entire match, recording seven saves.

This is Temple’s largest goal differential since its 5-0 loss to Providence Sept. 3.

ON TAP

The Owls will continue their last three-game road stretch of the season when they play conference-leading Memphis (12-1, 6-0 AAC) Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.