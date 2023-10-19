Temple dismantled in shutout by Tulsa

Temple Women’s Soccer (2-11-3, 0-7 American Athletic Conference) lost on the road to Tulsa (3-7-5, 1-1-4 AAC) 5-0 Thursday afternoon. This is the Owls’ sixth straight shutout loss and their 10th of the season.
KEY MOMENTS
- In the third minute, Tulsa midfielder Kayla Fernandez scored off with assists from midfielder Piper Szafranski and forward Jordan Frederick. Tulsa took an early 1-0 lead and built momentum from there.
- 10 minutes later, Fredrick positioned the ball to the middle and gave Szafranski an opportunity to sneak the ball in the net past Temple goalkeeper Taylor Vecchione. Though she got a hand on it, Vecchione could not make the save, and Tulsa went up 2-0.
- In the 58th minute, Frederick fired a shot, and Owls defender Phoebe Hollin attempted to defend it. Hollin deflected the ball into the Owls’ goal and extended the Golden Hurricane’s lead to 3-0.
- Tulsa went up 4-0 in the 64th minute after midfielder Maggie SymSmith scored off a corner kick.
- Four minutes later, Golden Hurricane forward Leah Diaz weaved around several defenders and kicked the ball above Vecchione for Tulsa’s fifth and final goal.
THE NUMBERS
- The Owls had just five shots in the first half and 12 by the end of the game, primarily due to heavy pressure from the Golden Hurricane.
- Frederick and defender Madison Tokarchik led Tulsa with five shots each, while defender/midfielder Beky Myers led Temple with three.
- While the Owls were unable to get rhythm from the offense, Vecchione played the entire match, recording seven saves.
- This is Temple’s largest goal differential since its 5-0 loss to Providence Sept. 3.
ON TAP
The Owls will continue their last three-game road stretch of the season when they play conference-leading Memphis (12-1, 6-0 AAC) Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
Be the first to comment