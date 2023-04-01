Temple falls to Cincinnati, drops fourth straight game

Temple Lacrosse dropped its fourth straight game after a 12-9 loss to Cincinnati, falling to sixth in the American Athletic Conference standings.

Temple Lacrosse (5-6, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) fell to Cincinnati (9-5, 2-1 AAC) 12-9 Saturday afternoon at Nippert Stadium. The Owls are now on a season-high four-game losing streak and have dropped to sixth in the American Athletic Conference standings.

KEY PLAYS

The Bearcats jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in the first quarter with two of their goals coming from attacker Kylie Gioia.

Temple attacker Mackenzie Roth helped the Owls bounce back in the second quarter, scoring two of the Owls’ five goals. Just after, Gioia scored with five seconds remaining in the quarter to give the Bearcats a 7-6 lead heading into halftime.

With just more than 13 minutes remaining, Temple pulled to within two after a goal by attacker Amelia Wright, but Cincinnati responded with a goal from midfielder Ava Goeller less than a minute later.

The Bearcats carried the momentum until the final whistle, outscoring Temple 5-3 in the second half. Cincinnati commanded the pace of play, elevating the Bearcats to their ninth win of the season.

THE NUMBERS

Temple finished with 20 shots on goal, while Cincinnati had 22.

Temple earned assists on five of their nine goals, while Cincinnati assisted on four of their 12 goals.

Temple midfielder Belle Mastropietro’s game-high five points brought her to a team-high 42 points this season.

Goeller finished the matchup with a game-high three goals, elevating her total to 33 on the season.

ON TAP

The Owls will look to end the losing streak when they return to North Broad to take on No. 8 Florida University (8-3, 1-1 AAC) on April 8 at noon.