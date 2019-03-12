Temple field hockey announces full coaching staff

A current Division II player will be volunteering with the Owls in fall 2019, while Temple retained two members of its coaching staff from last season.

Temple University field hockey has revealed its complete coaching staff for the 2019 season following its first coaching change in four years.



A week after announcing the addition of Michelle Vittese as an assistant coach, the Owls have officially completed Susan Ciufo’s staff for her first season as head coach.



Two members of former Temple field hockey head coach Marybeth Freeman’s staff will be staying with the program, the team announced Monday.



Ross Gilham-Jones, the Owls’ interim head coach until Ciufo was hired on Jan. 17, will return to Temple in the same capacity he held under Freeman. Gilham-Jones worked with the attackers during his first season with Temple.



Courtney Konowal, the team’s director of operations, has officially been retained to Ciufo’s staff as well.



“It was a no-brainer to keep Ross and Courtney on board,” Ciufo said in a release. “Ross’s fun-loving personality paired with his ability to teach the smallest details of the game make him a great asset to our program.



“Courtney is the strength in everything behind the scenes for our program” Ciufo added. “We are thrilled with the staff we have put in place and can’t wait to see the progression of this program in the next few months.”



To finish out its staff, Temple will have a volunteer assistant coach.



Ally Mooney, who is a senior goalkeeper at Shippensburg University will work with the team’s goalkeepers. Mooney has captained the NCAA Division II Raiders for two seasons and was named a National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American in 2014 and 2016.



“Our program has gained a great player, young energetic coach and most importantly, a great person,” Ciufo said.



In May, Mooney will graduate from Shippensburg with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a minor in coaching.