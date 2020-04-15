Temple first to experiment with antibody treatment for COVID-19

Gimsilumab, an antibody, has been tested in two prior clinical studies.

Temple University Hospital has treated a COVID-19 patient with gimsilumab, an antibody that may strengthen a patient’s immune system against coronavirus. | JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University Hospital has treated a COVID-19 patient with gimsilumab, an antibody that may strengthen a patient’s immune system against coronavirus, marking the first patient in the U.S. to receive the treatment, Temple University Health System announced today.

Temple’s multi-site clinical trial of the treatment will enroll up to 270 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and clinical evidence of acute lung injury or ARDS, according to the announcement. Researchers will measure whether patients die as often, how often they require use of a ventilator and the number of days they spend in the intensive care unit.

Across the nation, researchers are experimenting with numerous potential therapies and drugs in a race to find an effective treatment for COVID-19, the Washington Post reported.

Gimsilumab has been tested in many non-clinical studies and two prior clinical studies, according to the announcement. The antibody targets granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor, or GM-CSF, believed to cause lung hyper-inflammation. 

“Emerging evidence suggests that GM-CSF may contribute to clinical worsening in COVID-19,” said Gerlad Criner, the principal investigator of the trial. “We are proud to participate in this clinical trial testing gimsilumab in this vulnerable patient population.”

