Temple football and men’s soccer players awarded weekly honors

Two Temple student-athletes earned weekly honors for their respective sports for their performances in the week ending on Oct. 6.



Senior wide receiver Isaiah Wright earned the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for Temple football. Wright had nine catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in Temple’s 27-17 win against East Carolina on Oct. 3.



Wright also had a 53-yard kickoff return in the second quarter that set up another Owls’ touchdown. Wright is third in the American Athletic Conference with 130.8 all-purpose yards per game.



Senior midfielder Leandros Lillis was named to the AAC weekly honor roll in men’s soccer for his performance in Temple’s 1-0 win against Old Dominion University on Oct. 1. Lillis recorded the game-winning goal, and his first collegiate goal, with 55 seconds left in the game.



Lillis played six minutes against the Monarchs, the least he’s played in a game this season. The goal was assisted by senior forward Lukas Fernandes for his first assist of the season.



This is Lillis’ second season with Temple, and he has already matched his points total from last season. He tallied two points off two assists in 2018.



Prior to coming to Temple, Lillis played in Cyprus’ first division and was on the national team since he was 15.



Following their win against Old Dominion, Temple men’s soccer tied 1-1 with Cincinnati on Saturday. The team will travel to Queens, New York to take on St. John’s University on Tuesday in a non-conference game. St. John’s is ranked No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and has only lost one game this season.



The football team will be back in action on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field against conference-foe Memphis (5-0, 1-0 The AAC). The Tigers rose to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll after being unranked.

