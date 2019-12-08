Temple football to play in Military Bowl in Annapolis

Temple football is hoping to win its first bowl game since 2017 against North Carolina on Dec. 27.

Temple University football will play in the Northrop Gunman Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland on Dec. 27 at noon against the University of North Carolina (6-6, 4-4 The Atlantic Coast Conference), the team announced on Sunday.



“We are very excited to participate in the Military Bowl and we are looking forward to spending time in our nation’s capital to see all it has to offer,” coach Rod Carey said in the same announcement. “I’ve really enjoyed my first season here at Temple and only wish that I can spend more time with this outstanding senior class. We want to try and send them off on the right note by being the first group in Temple history to win two bowl games.”



This will be Carey’s first bowl game as the Owls’ coach. He recorded an 0-5 record in bowl games while coaching at Northern Illinois University.



Under new coach Mack Brown, the Tar Heels finished the season on a two-game winning streak, and are bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.



The Owls finished the regular season 8-4 for a second straight year after defeating Connecticut (2-10, 0-8 The American Athletic Conference) 49-17 at home on Nov. 30.



Temple last played in the Military Bowl in 2016 when they lost 34-26 against Wake Forest University. Former coach Ed Foley served as the team’s interim head coach after coach Matt Rhule left for the University of Baylor.



Foley also served as the team’s interim head coach in last year’s 56-27 loss against Duke University in the Independence Bowl.

