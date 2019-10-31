Temple golf ties for 13th in Florida

The Owls traveled to Palm Harbor, Florida for the Intercollegiate at Innisbrook Monday and Tuesday.

Temple men’s golf traveled to Florida for Intercollegiate at Innisbrook, but its performance did not match the sunny weather conditions.



The Owls finished the tournament tied for 13th with a composite score of 902. James Madison University took earned top honors with a score of 844, followed by Campbell University with a total score of 845.



“We just didn’t have it,” coach Brian Quinn said. “We had a lot of mental mistakes out there, and we attribute that to being a young team.”



Junior and team captain Dawson Anders ended play in Monday morning’s first round with a three-over 74. In the second round, Anders’ four bogeys and one double-bogey set him back with a four-over 75. He ended the tournament with a two-over 73 in the third and finished tied for 44th.



Sophomore Conor McGrath finished the first round with a five-over 76. He bounced back from shooting a six-over 77 in the second round, ending with an even-par 71 in the third. McGrath finished tied for 54th.



Freshman Graham Chase began with an eight-over 79. He scored a two-over 73 in the second and a five-over 76 in the third. Chase tied for 67th at the conclusion.



Senior Liam McGrath started out with a six-over 77 on Monday, followed by a four-over 75 that afternoon in the second round and a seven-over 78 on Tuesday. McGrath finished tied for 75th.



Freshman Danny Nguyen scored a seven-over 78 in the first round. He followed that up with a five-over 76 in the second and a twelve-over 83 in the third. Nguyen finished 85th.



“They all need to identify their biggest weaknesses and try to get those weaknesses a little bit stronger,” Quinn said.



The Owls will conclude the season at the City 6 tournament in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania on Nov. 9.

