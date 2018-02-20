Temple gymnastics wins its second home meet of the season

Temple won Saturday’s Ken Anderson Invitational at McGonigle Hall by scoring a 194.625 to place ahead of West Chester University’s 192.65, University of Bridgeport’s 191.075 and Ursinus College’s 185.175.

Senior all-around Sahara Gipson led Temple in the vault with a score of 9.8. Sophomore all-around Jaylene Everett scored a 9.725, while freshman Tori Edwards registered a 9.7.

Freshman all-around Delaney Garin added a career-high 9.8 on the beam.

Edwards scored a career-best 9.875 to win the individual floor title. Junior all-around India Anderson made her first appearance in a meet since last season after sustaining a season-ending injury in 2017. Anderson scored a 9.7.

Temple will face Air Force and the University of New Hampshire on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.