Temple Health System announces elimination of administrative positions

Temple University Health System eliminated two administrative positions and asked Temple University Hospital’s CEO and Chief Medical Officer to step down on Wednesday, as part of an ongoing effort to restructure the system, according to a letter sent by TUHS President and CEO Larry Kaiser to Temple Health employees.



TUHS Chief Medical Officer Susan Freeman and Chief Administrative Officer Alan Rosenberg will be eliminated, along with their positions, Kaiser wrote. Verdi DiSesa, who took over as TUH’s CEO in 2016, will be replaced by TUH Chief Operating Officer Michael Young.



Freeman is also the founding CEO and President of the Temple Center for Population Health, which was created in 2014 to “support the clinical and financial objectives of Temple Health” and provide sustainable healthcare to the North Philadelphia community, according to the center’s website.



TUH Chief Medical Officer Herb Cushing will also step down. Kaiser’s letter did not specify whether DiSesa and Cushing will continue working in a different capacity at TUH. DiSesa earned more than $1 million from his salary and was the fourth highest-paid Temple employee in 2016, according to the most recent year of data available from Temple’s 25 highest-paid employees.



Stuart McLean of Alvarez and Marsal, an international consulting firm, is leading the health system’s restructuring process, which includes Temple University Physicians’ transition into a nonprofit, and discussions about the sale of Fox Chase Cancer Center to Thomas Jefferson University, Kaiser wrote.



TUHS reported a net loss of $11.63 million for the three months leading up to Sept. 30, 2018, the Inquirer reported.



“To strategically position Temple University Health System to continue to drive discovery, provide access to the highest quality of health care [sic] in both the community and academic settings, and prepare the next generation of physicians, we have eliminated several administrative positions,” Board of Trustees spokesman Kevin Feeley wrote in a statement to The Temple News.



“While it is our policy to not discuss specific personnel changes, we can share that we have paid careful attention to ensuring that the high quality of patient care we provide will be unchanged,” Feeley wrote.

