Temple hires second men’s soccer assistant coach

Coach Brian Rowland added a second assistant to his staff on Tuesday when Temple announced its hiring of Armante’ Marshall.

“He has a wealth of collegiate experience, as a player and in various coaching roles at the Division I level,” Rowland said in an athletic department statement. “Armante’ is a tireless recruiter, and extremely personable and hardworking coach. Our players, and program as a whole, will benefit tremendously by his appointment to the staff.”

Marshall was the assistant coach at Jacksonville University from 2014-17. Jacksonville finished the 2017 season with 6-10-1 record.

Marshall helped Jacksonville reach the NCAA tournament in 2015 and 2016. Marshall also helped the Dolphins get to the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship game for the first time in eight years in 2016.

Prior to his time at Jacksonville, Marshall served as an assistant at South Florida from 2011-13.

During his tenure at South Florida, the Bulls made three consecutive NCAA tournaments. They went undefeated in the Big East Conference during the 2011 regular season and won the American Athletic Conference in 2013.

South Florida had 20 players move on to play soccer professionally while Marshall was the assistant coach. Nine players were selected in the MLS SuperDraft, including two taken in the first round.

Marshall played at South Florida from 2007-09 after transferring from Stetson University. He scored three goals and dished three assists as a player at South Florida. Marshall also started 36 out of his 45 career games at South Florida.

In 2007, Marshall was on the South Florida team that advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. He also played on South Florida’s Big East Championship team in 2008 that reached the Elite Eight.

Rowland also wants to add a volunteer assistant coach before the season starts.