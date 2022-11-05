Temple inducts eight to Athletics Hall of Fame

Temple University Athletics inducted their 36th class of former athletes into the Temple Athletics Hall of Fame.

Temple University Athletics held their Class of 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night at the Liacouras Center to honor this year’s eight inductees.

The inductees were from six sports and included four All-Americans and one NCAA Champion.

“We are here to recognize rockstars with us inducting the 36th class of the Temple Sports Hall of Fame,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson. “We got six sports, and it spans over 50 years.”

The eight new members were Field Hockey’s Deb Brown Townsend (1994-97), Men’s Basketball administrator Essie Davis (1972-2012), men’s basketball’s David Hawkins (2000-04), Women’s Lacrosse and Field Hockey’s Jill Marple (1987-91), Football’s Willie Marshall (1983-86), Baseball’s Ed Molush (1969-72), Softball’s Adrienne Repsher Kashner (2004-07) and Field Hockey’s Lori Warneka O’Donnell (1988-91).

Each inductee had a few minutes to speak during the event, and many highlighted how Temple impacted them in a positive manner, while also sharing details about their legacies.

Davis served under four different legendary coaches and is the longest-tenured employee in the history of Temple men’s basketball. She was the only one to receive a standing ovation when her name was announced.

“I thank the committee for nominating me and letting me into this Hall of Fame,” Davis said. “I worked my job and I had a wonderful time watching teenagers go to young men.”

Marshall, a Temple football wide receiver, held the Owls’ record for receiving yards for over 32 years until it was surpassed by former wide receiver Ventall Bryant in 2018.

“The journey is really, for me, what characterizes my career,” Marshall said.

The class of inductees will also be honored at Temple football’s home game against the University of South Florida on Nov. 5 at Lincoln Financial Field.