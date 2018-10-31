Temple junior linebacker nominated for Mayo Clinic Comeback Player award

Chapelle Russell was nominated for his comeback from a second ACL injury suffered last season.

Redshirt junior linebacker Chapelle Russell, who tore his ACL twice, is a nominee for an award, honoring players who’ve overcome injuries.



Russell was nominated on Oct. 23 for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year. He tore his ACL during the past two seasons for the Owls.



He first tore his ACL in November 2017. Russell was leading the owls with 70 tackles before the injury. A year earlier, Russell, a redshirt freshman at the time, tore his ACL 10 games into the 2016 season. After about nine months of rehab, he made it back for the start of the 2017 season.



This season, Russell is third on the team with 46 tackles – 3.5 for a loss – and two fumble recoveries. He recorded 10 tackles in Temple’s 19-17 season-opening loss to Villanova.



The Mayo Clinic, along with The College Sports Information Directors of America and the Associated Press, will nominate three athletes for the award 10 times this season.



The award is presented during the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 to three of the 30 nominees. The winners will receive $5,000 toward their general scholarship funds.