Temple: Keep marching

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered at Lombard Circle for Philadelphia’s March For Our Lives, one of more than 800 marches held across the globe to protest gun violence and call for gun control. The marches were prompted by students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14 that left 17 dead.

We commend Temple students who attended — and even spoke at — the political event. It is especially relevant because gun violence is a harsh reality that occurs in the surrounding North Philadelphia community.

From last March until now, there have been an estimated 1,305 people injured or killed by a shooting in Philadelphia. The youngest was a 6-year-old, just blocks from Main Campus at 23rd and Norris streets.

Not only would gun control protect kids injured or killed in mass school shootings, it would lessen the trauma caused by guns on the streets of North Philadelphia.

Saturday’s protest is not the last one that the Temple community will partake in. More than 300 students and faculty will walk out of classes to bring awareness to gun violence on April 20, according to a Facebook event page.

The Temple News is proud to see members of the university and its surrounding neighborhood continuing to shed light on this important issue. But we call on them to pay necessary attention to the harm that guns have consistently inflicted upon our neighbors.