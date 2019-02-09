Temple men’s basketball unable to recover from Tulsa’s strong shooting performance

The Golden Hurricane shot 55 percent from the field to beat Temple, 76-58, on Saturday at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa.

Temple University men’s basketball lost, 76-58, to Tulsa (14-10, 4-7 American Athletic Conference) on Saturday at the Reynolds Center in Oklahoma.



The Golden Hurricane pulled away from Temple (17-7, 7-4 The American) in large part to its shooting performance. Tulsa shot 55 percent from the field, while the Owls only made 30.6 percent of their shots from the field.



The Golden Hurricane also dominated from beyond the arc. Tulsa made 53 percent of its three-point attempts, while Temple only converted on 31 percent of its attempts.



Five of Tulsa’s players scored in double-digits. Golden Hurricane senior guard Sterling Taplin led all scorers with 14 points. Taplin was 6-of-9 from the field and made both of his 3-point attempts.



Golden Hurricane senior guard DaQuan Jeffries and junior forward Martins Igbanu contributed 13 and 12 points respectively.



Sophomore guard Darien Jackson and redshirt-sophomore forward Jeriah Horne had 10 points each to lead Tulsa’s bench scorers.



The Owls also struggled to guard the paint, where Tulsa outscored them 40-8.



Temple’s only lead of the game was during the first half at 5-4 with 15:22 remaining. The game was tied at 16 with 10:17 remaining in the first half. From that point, The Golden Hurricane went on a 15-5 run to lead 31-21. Tulsa’s largest lead in the half was 12.



Temple cut the Golden Hurricane’s lead to as little as four in the second half. However, the Owls couldn’t keep the score close as Tulsa shot 15-of-30 from the field in the second half and stretched its lead to 23.



Senior guard Shizz Alston Jr. led all Temple scorers with 13 points, with 11 of those points coming in the first half. Alston’s only points in the second half came when he made both of his free throws with 2:21 remaining. Alston shot 4-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-11 from beyond the arc, with six assists.



Junior guard Quinton Rose and sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis were the only other Owls to score in double-digits. Rose scored 10 points on 2-of-12 shooting and added seven rebounds. Pierre-Louis scored 12 points.



After its one-game road trip, Temple will return to the Liacouras Center on Wednesday, hosting conference opponent SMU (12-10, 4-6 The American) at 7 p.m.