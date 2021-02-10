Temple men’s basketball’s games against ECU postponed

The Owls will now play Cincinnati on Friday, making up a game originally scheduled for Jan. 20.

10 February 2021 Featured, Men's Basketball, Sports
Temple University men's basketball updates their game schedule on Feb. 10. Above, players huddle on the court during the Owls' game against Tulane University at the Liacouras Center on Jan. 31. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Two Temple University men’s basketball games scheduled this week are postponed due to “COVID-19 issues” within the Eastern Carolina University program, Temple Athletics announced today.

The Owls were scheduled to play ECU on Feb. 11 at the Liacouras Center and on Feb. 13 in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Owls will now travel to Cincinnati, Ohio, to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday at 7 p.m., according to the press release. For the Owls and Bearcats, this will make up for a Jan. 20 game between the teams that was postponed on Jan. 19 because of “positive COVID-19 tests and the ensuing contact-tracing within Cincinnati’s program.”

