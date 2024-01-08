Temple names new pharmacy school dean

Following a national search, Temple has named S. Suresh Madhavan dean of the School of Pharmacy, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel in a message to the Temple community Monday.

Madhavan, who will begin on March 1, is currently a professor of pharmacotherapy at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, where he served as dean of the College of Pharmacy from 2019-23. During his four years as dean, research funding at the school doubled, Mandel wrote.

“Suresh has a deep understanding of the complex and evolving landscape of healthcare,” Mandel wrote. “His commitment to preparing the next generation of pharmacists for the challenges and opportunities they will face has been at the forefront of his impactful career.”

Madhavan began his academic career at the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy as an assistant professor. He held multiple positions at WVU, including chair of the Department of Pharmaceutical Systems and Policy.

Madhavan’s primary research interests include health services and outcomes, including a focus on reducing health disparities. He was awarded the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Paul R. Dawson Award for Excellence in Patient Care Research in 2018 and a Research Achievement Award from the American Pharmacists Association in 2021.

“[Madhavan] has led with understanding and care while also achieving excellence,” Mandel wrote. “I know with his experience and vision, Temple University School of Pharmacy will continue to advance and thrive.”