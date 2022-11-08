Temple nurses reach agreement with hospital to avoid strike

The deal includes higher wages that would make Temple nurses among the highest-paid in the state.

Temple University Hospital Nurses Association and Temple Allied Professionals reached an agreement with hospital leadership on Tuesday to avoid a potential strike, WHYY reported.

The new contract includes smaller nurse-to-patient ratios and improved security around the North Philadelphia hospital complex. Both sides agreed on wage increases that would make TUH nurses among the highest-paid in the state and ways for staff to report workplace violence, according to union leaders.

The agreement comes after Temple nurses rallied alongside local political leaders and the Pennsylvania Association of Staff and Allied Professionals at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15 after 95 percent of union leadership voted to organize a potential 10-day strike.

Members of Temple University Hospital Nurses Association and Temple Allied Professionals had been negotiating with Temple since August.