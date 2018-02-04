Temple Police made no arrests after Super Bowl

UPDATED at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2018

Temple Police made no arrests on Sunday night when students and residents rushed to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the 52nd Super Bowl, wrote Director of Campus Safety Services Charlie Leone, in a statement.

More than 10,000 people walked down Broad Street to celebrate the Eagles’ victory. Leone wrote TUPD responded to people climbing on poles and SEPTA bus shelters. The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to four fires off campus.

Temple Police had four to five times its normal number of officers on duty Sunday. TUPD worked with other university departments to prepare and ensure a safe environment for students and community residents.

“As for the night into the early morning, the people celebrating were cooperative and happy,” Leone wrote.

Temple Police closed Broad Street from Susquehanna Avenue to Oxford Street minutes before the game ended, anticipating students rushing to Broad Street.

Temple Police also saw students climbing onto light poles and SEPTA bus shelters after the NFC Championship on Jan. 21 when the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings, but made no arrests the night of the championship. Just six game-related arrests were made in the entire city the day of the NFC Championship, PhillyVoice reported.

Staff in on-campus buildings that will be open Sunday night, like Paley Library and the TECH Center, were prepared to do “lock out” drills if there were large crowds of people trying to get inside after the game.

The Dean of Students Office sent a statement to the Temple community on Friday about the increased police presence on and around Main Campus, parking on Broad Street and reiterating the Student Code of Conduct.

“So far this season, the vast majority of Temple students have celebrated responsibly,” the statement reads. “I encourage you to continue to make Temple proud as we cheer on the Eagles to a Super Bowl win.”

Students living in on-campus buildings were alerted about the increased security presence in the halls along with increased bag checks, according to an email to students living in university housing.

Temple Police have also worked with Facilities Management to secure the many construction sites on campus so “no debris could be used to hurt somebody,” Leone told the Temple News before the Super Bowl. At the center of campus is the construction site of the university’s new library, and closeby is the demolition site of Peabody Hall at Broad and Norris streets. Renovations are also being made to 1800 Liacouras Walk.

Leone said Temple Police’s goal was to not make a large number of arrests on Sunday night.

“We’re learning from our history, and we’re learning from other people’s history,” Leone said. Temple Police is using the post-game reactions to the Phillies’ 2008 World Series win as a “template” for its preparations for Sunday night.

Leone said he recalls people trying to tip over a SEPTA bus on Broad Street and Montgomery Avenue after the World Series game.

“Celebrating can turn into violence and vandalism,” Leone said. “It only takes so many to get things going.”

More than 10 cars on the 1500 block of 16th Street were spray painted green after the NFC Championship last month, Leone said. Temple Police, Allied Universal and Philadelphia Police will have more officers patrolling off campus, Leone said.

The Office of Community Relations has reached out to community residents about the parking restrictions and the increased police presence, wrote Beverly Coleman, assistant vice president of community relations and economic development, in an email to The Temple News.

“Hopefully we’re winning by a lot,” Leone said. “When you get to those nail biters, then emotions are really high. … Not many people know how to handle that stress.”

The Philadelphia Eagles will parade through the city on Thursday at 11 a.m. Philadelphia public schools were shut down for the parade.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with the most recent information from Campus Safety Services regarding conduct near Main Campus after the Super Bowl.