Temple postpones May commencement ceremony

The university also canceled all campus events through May 31 in light of COVID-19.

Temple University is postponing its on-campus May commencement ceremony and exploring alternative ways to celebrate the Spring 2020 graduates amid the spread of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus, the university announced in an email today.

Those who are set to graduate will still earn their degrees on May 7, according to the email.

“While this is difficult to report, we have no doubt that you will understand the need to protect the health and well-being of you, your fellow graduates, your family, friends, and the wider community during this uncertain and challenging time,” wrote President Richard Englert and Provost JoAnne Epps in the email.

Temple is also suspending all university-affiliated international travel for faculty and staff through May 31 and for students through June 22, according to the email. All campus events will be canceled through May 31.

Temple’s Summer I semester will be held online, according to the email. Priority registration will begin on April 2, a week later than planned.

