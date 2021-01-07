Temple president denounces violent mob at U.S. Capitol

The riots, which were in support of President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, left four people dead and multiple officers injured.

Temple University President Richard Englert denounced yesterday’s violent mob at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. today in an email announcement to students.



A peaceful transfer of power in an election is a cherished fundamental, Englert wrote.



“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol yesterday was a frightening moment in our nation’s history brought about by those who attempted to challenge that foundational belief,” he wrote. “We unequivocally and wholeheartedly denounce the violence and mayhem we witnessed.”



Following a rally in support of President Donald Trump’s push for U.S. Congress to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, pro-Trump supporters marched to Capitol Hill and stormed into the Capitol in a riot that left four people dead and multiple police officers injured, NBC News reported. Members of the U.S. Senate and Vice President Michael Pence, who were in the process of confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, evacuated the building and took shelter.



At least 52 people have been arrested after the riots, CBS Baltimore reported.



The U.S. Congress certified Biden’s electoral victory early this morning, after which Trump said there would be an “orderly transition of power” on Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, NBC News reported.



Englert praised Congress for completing their duties following the day’s riots and said Temple is “ready to do our part” in moving the country forward.