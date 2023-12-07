Temple releases job description for next university president

The “presidential profile” includes qualities and experiences the community prefers the next president has.

Temple has developed a profile outlining the qualifications and responsibilities for the next university president, wrote Board of Trustees Chairman Mitchell Morgan in a message to the university community Thursday.

“This marks an important milestone in our search as we imagine the kind of leader Temple is seeking,” Morgan wrote. “As we all know, this job calls for an exceptional individual, one who embraces the opportunity to helm a major university in a leading U.S. city, who understands exactly what sets Temple apart, and who can drive our great institution forward.”

The presidential profile included a “position specification,” which took input from research and strategy firm The Collective Genius’ feedback report and included voices from more than 300 university stakeholders.

The new position specification, which will serve as a job description for the new role, highlights the need for the next president to be experienced in academia, academic health care and navigating political and cultural discussions. The description also emphasizes a generally successful leadership track record and the ability to create diverse environments.

TCG also found listening session participants want to see an engaged and inclusive leadership style, a proven approach to both decision-making and community-building and a vision for growing the university and “bolstering its excellence,” Morgan wrote.

The presidential profile also prioritizes fundraising experience and a willingness to engage with stakeholders, alumni and Temple Athletics.

Executive leadership search firm Spencer Stuart is now developing a candidate pool, with the expectation to have recommendations for the Board of Trustees during the spring semester, Morgan wrote.