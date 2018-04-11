Temple shuts out Rider women’s tennis

The Owls (8-7, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) cruised to a 7-0 victory against Rider University (2-12, 0-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) on Wednesday at the Student Pavilion.

Temple has now won three of its past four matches. All of the victories were shutouts.

“I feel like everyone played well,” senior Monet Stuckey-Willis said. “Everybody had a good focus and brought a good energy to the match.”

Temple won each of the six singles matchups. In the No. 4 position, sophomore Kristina Titova defeated Rider junior Caitlin Gardner 6-3, 6-2. Titova made her return to the court after she missed the team’s matchup against La Salle on Friday with a nagging shoulder injury. She hadn’t played since March 24 against Lehigh University.

Temple also won the doubles point. After they lost the first doubles match by default, the Owls claimed the next two matchups. The duo of senior Rimpledeep Kaur and junior Alice Patch earned a 6-1 victory, while senior Yana Khon and sophomore Cecilia Castelli won their matchup, 6-0.

Wednesday was the first time Temple played at the Student Pavilion this season. The Owls have two more matches scheduled at the Student Pavilion before they leave Philadelphia for the American Athletic Conference tournament in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

Wednesday also marked the first time Temple played outdoors this spring. The Owls looked forward to the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming conference tournament in Dallas, which will be played at an outdoor facility.

Temple had a match scheduled for Thursday against Villanova, but it has been canceled.

Temple’s next match is on Saturday against Binghamton University (4-13). A win would be the Owls’ third in a row and give them momentum heading into the conference tournament.

“We’re still trying to get them used to playing outside” coach Steve Mauro said. “We started practicing outside this week, so hopefully they’ll get acclimated to the weather and the playing style out here.”