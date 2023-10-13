Temple snaps four-game losing streak against Georgetown

Victory over Hoyas gives the Owls their first win in nearly a month.

Temple Field Hockey (7-6, 2-3 Big East Conference) defeated Georgetown (1-13, 0-5 Big East Conference) 2-1 at the Towson Field Hockey Complex Friday afternoon. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Owls.

The Owls scored for the first time since their Sept. 17 matchup against Lehigh, with two goals against the Hoyas. Temple’s lack of offense has been one of their most tangible challenges in replicating the success they had last season when they advanced to the Big East Semifinals.

KEY MOMENTS:

Temple midfielder Devin Kinzel won a corner with two minutes left in the first quarter. The Owls were unable to capitalize on the opportunity, closing the quarter at a 0-0 draw.

The Owls carried the momentum into the second quarter as midfielder Julia Bunch won another corner one minute in. Temple defender Alizé Maes was able to convert, putting the Owls up 1-0.

Georgetown responded later in the quarter with a goal from forward Vivienne Trumpbour, tying the game up at 1-1.

Temple midfielder Agustina Tucceri scored her first goal of the season to put the Owls up 2-1 with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Owls were able to escape some late-game tension as the Hoyas were awarded a penalty corner after Kinzel was shown a green card in the fourth quarter. Temple goalkeeper Molly Frey was able to save the subsequent shot, keeping the Owls in the lead.

The Hoyas had one last opportunity to even the game as they were awarded a penalty corner with 21 seconds left in the game. However, they were unable to score as Georgetown midfielder/forward Lois Lekawael’s shot went wide.

THE NUMBERS

Temple attempted more corners than the Hoyas, winning six penalty corners to Georgetown’s four.

Temple outshot Georgetown 14-10, with 10 of the Owls’ shots coming in the first half of the game.

Temple forward Amber Hofenk Jerembo came off the bench to lead the Owls in shots with four, while Georgetown midfielder Elena Leahy equaled Jerembo with four shots of her own.

Temple committed 10 more fouls than the Hoyas and picked up the only green card of the game.

ON TAP

The Owls will have a break from Big East play as they will look to build on their momentum when they return home to face Delaware (5-8, 1-3 Coastal Athletic Association) at Howarth Field Oct. 15 at 11:30 am.