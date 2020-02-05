Temple Student Government applications open

Candidates who plan on running in the 2020 election season may apply now through Feb. 26

Applications to campaign for a spot in the Temple Student Government opened today and will remain open until Feb. 26.



Students running for the Executive Branch can access the application on Owl Connect. The application is for candidates running for student body president, vice president of external affairs, vice president of services, at-large and college-specific seats in Parliament, wrote Jess Torres, TSG’s director of communications, in an email to The Temple News.



The three-week campaigning period will begin in mid-March, wrote Torres. Students will have the opportunity to vote in April, Torres added.

